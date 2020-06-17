Woodlawn Theatre going back to movie theater roots with new ‘Summer Movie Nights’ series

SAN ANTONIO – This year to celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Woodlawn Theatre is hosting a weekly movie night.

Starting this Friday, people can watch a movie musical for $10 on the theater’s big screen.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., one hour before the movie starts. All ticket sales will go to help the Woodlawn Theatre and Woodlawn Theatre Academy.

To make sure guests stay safe, the theater will not exceed 50% capacity and no tickets will be sold in person but must be purchased online. Additionally, guests over the age of two must wear a face mask. For more information call 210-267-8388 or email at info@woodlawntheatre.org

movie (KSAT 2020)

Here’s a list of this summer’s movies: