Austin City Limits is taking place virtually in 2020 and it’s free. Here’s the lineup

SAN ANTONIO – This year, you don’t have to haul it from stage to stage to avoid missing a performer at Austin City Limits.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ACL will be virtual and free this weekend, with performances from years past.

The star-studded lineup includes Khalid, Willie Nelson, Twenty One Pilots, Billie Eilish, St. Vincent, Paul McCartney and The XX throughout three days.

Some performances date back to 2010, while others are ACL TV tapings.

Performances will start at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the last performer set to begin between 11:15 p.m. and 12:10 a.m.

ACL Fest 2020 starts tomorrow! Check out the updated schedule for some new surprises: ⚡Catch Coldplay’s iconic set... Posted by Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Roughly 12 artists are on the lineup per day, but there will also be special appearances from Texas favorites like Asleep at the Wheel, Matthew McConaughey and Ricky Williams.

The lineup for the three-night broadcast was released on Tuesday.

It will be streamed exclusively on YouTube, ACL officials said, and fans can set reminders for each day.

The major Austin event that brings in thousands over two weekends was canceled on July 1 as Texas faced a surge of COVID-19 cases.

In September, organizers promised a virtual weekend festival in lieu of in-person performances.