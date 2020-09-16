ACL festival to hold 'virtual festival weekend’ next month in lieu of in-person concert

AUSTIN – Organizers from ACL Music Festival have promised fans a “virtual weekend festival” in place of an in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the virus struck the country, large-scale events like outdoor concerts were canceled. Many music lovers went into a state of post-concert-depression, without knowing when the next chance for an in-person concert would be again.

In a live stream for HAAM Day 2020, a fundraiser benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Chief Operating Officer for C3 Presents Emmett Beliveau said the company is pivoting to bring concertgoers a special event to be announced soon.

“The music is a little quieter around town these days and we won’t be gathering together here in Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival next month," Beliveau said. "But we are working on a very special virtual festival weekend for all of you, so head on over to ACLfest.com for the very latest.”

The company announced the festival’s cancellation in July saying the only responsible solution was to cancel the event for the health and safety of fans, artists, partners, staff and the Austin community.

“Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer take place in 2020. We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution,” a post of the ACL Festival Website reads. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority. We will return to Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary."

For more information on future virtual events, stay updated at ACLFest.com.