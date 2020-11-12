76ºF

Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on I-35 in Dallas attack

Police say they don’t know why man attacked rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble

Associated Press

MO3 attends day two of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)
DALLAS – Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city, authorities said.

The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35 in south Dallas on Wednesday when a man in a dark colored car drove up to him, police said. The man got out of his car with a gun in his hand and walked up to Noble's vehicle.

Noble got out of his car and began running south on the freeway. The gunman gave chase and began shooting, hitting Noble and a bystander who was sitting in his car, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital and the bystander is expected to survive.

Police said they don't know why the man attacked Noble, and they only described the suspect as Black. He remains at large.

Noble had more than 800,000 followers on his Instagram page and was best known for a 2019 remix of the song “Errybody,” with Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Boosie Badazz.

