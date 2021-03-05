5 things we hope Oprah asks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their highly anticipated interview

Get the popcorn ready and open up a bottle of wine, because the actual queen, Miss Oprah Winfrey, is interviewing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The married couple made headlines last year when they announced they were giving up their duties with the royal family and moving to North America. We haven’t heard much about them, mostly probably due to the pandemic -- although, they do seem to prefer a private personal life -- but it seems like they are finally ready to break their silence.

And who better to spill the royal tea than Oprah herself?

Here are few things we hope get brought up in this highly anticipated interview, set for Sunday:

1. First of all, why did they leave?

This answer seems pretty obvious, but it will still at least be interesting to see it comes from Markle and Prince Harry. There were tons of reports after the two married saying Markle was unhappy and that she didn’t fit in with the royal family, so it will fascinating to hear the couple’s side of the story.

2. Is there any truth to the news that Markle had been a bully to her staff?

We actually might not get an answer to this one, because the news just came out that Buckingham Palace is investigating if Markle was a bully to her staff -- and the interview was filmed before this news broke. But it wouldn’t be too shocking if Markle and Prince Harry knew this was going to be leaked to the press. It’d be great if they could speak on it and clear the air.

3. Do they have any thoughts about the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew?

If you’re not caught up on the Prince Andrew scandal, click or tap here so you can travel down that rabbit hole. If you want the short version, Prince Andrew (Harry’s uncle) is allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and is accused of having sex with underage girls.

It’s gross, disgusting and the royal family is trying its hardest to push it all under the rug.

The fact that Buckingham Palace is investigating if Markle bullied her staff over the Prince Andrew accusations should tell you every thing you need to know. We’d be interested to see if Markle and Prince Harry have any thoughts about this, or if they think he should be held accountable.

4. Does Prince Harry see any similarities between his mother and his wife?

Ever since the British press started running attack stories on Markle, people couldn’t help but draw parallels to what the paparazzi did to Prince Diana when she was in the public eye. There was a preview from the Oprah interview in which Prince Harry says something along the lines of being afraid history was going to repeat itself, so it’s pretty safe to say he might have been worried that what happened to his mother was going to happen to his new wife.

5. And lastly, have they been watching “The Crown?”

I think we’d all like to think of the Queen and Prince Charles sitting in Buckingham Palace and watching “The Crown” on Netflix while snickering at how foolish it is, but if we had to guess, we’re thinking they most likely don’t tune in to this series.

It might be a little bit too real for Prince Harry, but perhaps Markle watches it? Even if they don’t tune in, I wonder if they have heard of how Prince Harry’s family is portrayed, and if he thinks any of it is accurate. If anyone knows, it’s him.

We’re sure to get so many more interesting tidbits, such as how they are adjusting to life in America, how they plan to make money -- and how is that cute little baby boy doing? You can watch the exclusive interview Sunday night on CBS.