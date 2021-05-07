5 new TV shows you should watch this weekend with your mom

Elisabeth Moss, winner of the awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Handmaid's Tale" attends Hulu's 2017 Emmy After Party at Otium on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Hulu)

It’s Mother’s Day this weekend, which means if there were ever a time to hang out with your mom and binge a new TV show together, it’s here and now.

Luckily for both of you, there are so many new seasons of TV shows out, from brand new programs with tons of promise, to old favorites.

It seems that a lot of TV shows that had to halt production due to COVID-19 for a few months are finally starting to come out with new content, which is great for fans who have been waiting patiently for a new season of their favorite show (we’re looking at you, “Handmaid’s Tale”).

So, after you’ve bought your mom a giant bouquet of flowers and a card, sit down with her a binge-watch a new TV show.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

After what feels like eternity (OK, more like, just more than a year) Elisabeth Moss is back as June in the sometimes-too-real dystopian TV show. When we last saw June and her fellow Handmaids, they were making the ultimate escape from the oppressive country of Gilead, after freeing nearly 100 children.

The genuine stress and anxiety that comes with “The Handmaid’s Tale” will always be present, but this new season seems to be resetting the clock. From the trailer, it looks like June and her Handmaid friends do escape Gilead, but end up on the front lines of the war that’s being fought between this new country and what is left of America.

Four episodes are already out, and it’s been a roller coaster watching them.

One minute you’re excited that they’ve escaped, and the next, you’re convinced they’re all going to die. But, if you watch the show, this is why you tune in, and we guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

You can stream it on Hulu.

‘Shrill’

“SNL’s” Aidy Bryant is back with her very funny TV show, and we could not be more excited.

“Shrill” is another show that hasn’t had a new season in more than a year, so it’s very exciting that it’s back.

Sadly, the third season is also the last for “Shrill,” which obviously stinks for fans, but at the same time, we know that it never got bad, because seasons one and two were incredible.

The show follows Bryant’s Annie, a woman who is trying to figure it all out, day by day. She is certainly a feminist, but she lets men, whether it be a new guy she’s dating or her wretched boss, control her. Soon, she takes control of her life and gives the middle finger to the patriarchy. It’s hilarious, witty and heartfelt -- and all the other qualities that make up a good show.

You can stream it on Hulu.

‘The Circle’

If you ever thought the act of catfishing would make for a good reality competition TV show, then we have a recommendation for you.

If you don’t know, “catfishing” is when someone pretends to be someone else on the internet in order to manipulate an unaware person, whether it be for love or money. The MTV show “Catfish” shows how it is done constantly.

“The Circle” plays with the idea of pretending to be someone you’re not. The contestants on the show only communicate through text, so they can pretend to be anyone in order to gain a leg up. It’s truly wild -- and surprisingly, very entertaining. You mom will be saying “what???” and “I can’t believe it!” multiple times while watching.

You can watch it on Netflix.

‘Girls5Eva’

We are here to introduce you to your new favorite TV show, and it’s called “Girls5Eva.”

Tina Fey produced this one, and it’s about what happens when the members of late ‘90s girl group, called Girls5Eva (because 4Eva isn’t long enough) decide to reunite after more than 20 years out of the business.

The cast is superb and features funny gal Busy Phillips, singer Sara Bareilles, “Hamilton’s” Renée Elise Goldsberry, and “SNL” vet Paula Pell. The first season of the show just came out, and from the trailer and cast promos alone, this show looks hilarious.

Fey teams up with some of the writers from another one of her funny shows, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” so you know this is going to be a hoot. The show will feature original music that Girls5Eva performed back in the ‘90s, and honestly, anything that comes out of Pell’s mouth is hysterical. You’ll remember her from the movie “Wine Country,” as well as writing some of the funniest “SNL” sketches of all time.

You can watch the new show on Peacock.

‘The Big Shot’

If you love “Real Housewives” and have been missing Bethenny Frankel ever since she left the New York franchise, then get ready.

As you probably know if you’re a reality TV connoisseur, Frankel’s company is Skinny Girl, a brand that started off as low-cal alcohol and has expanded to many other products, such as shapewear and popcorn.

Frankel was always made to be on TV, so instead of arguing with Housewives, she’s now hosting her own “Apprentice”-style show. She’s looking for the next No. 2 for her company, basically.

Frankel has the personality in which you either love her or hate her, but it’s clear that the contestants on this show want nothing more than to work for her. Frankel is used to this environment, too. Before she was a “Real Housewife,” she was the runner-up on Martha Stewart’s spinoff series of “The Apprentice,” so Frankel knows how to make this good TV.

To be honest, the contestants all seem a little under-qualified for the job, but then again, Frankel herself came from nothing and created a successful and recognizable brand. If your mom is a “Housewives” fan, then she will absolutely eat up this new show.

You can watch it on HBO Max.

Are there any new shows you’re watching that we should be writing about? Let us know in the comments, or email jroskopp@grahammmedia.com to let us know!