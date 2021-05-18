George Strait to return to stage for 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return in 2022 for its 90th celebration with a performance by the King of Country himself, George Strait, as the grand finale.

The icon’s concert on March 20 will mark his 31st show at RodeoHouston, the organization announced on Tuesday, which is also Strait’s 69th birthday.

The rodeo at NRG Stadium will start on Feb. 28 and last for 21 days — a longer-than-usual run since the organization added a day for a full-length performance by Strait.

In this instance, there will be no rodeo competitions leading up to the concert, but activities on the grounds will continue.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 24, and they will be limited to four each.

The Houston rodeo’s 2022 season will be a special celebration, not only marking 90 years but returning after it was twice canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” HoustonRodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced.

