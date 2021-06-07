San Antonio’s Maya Henry no longer engaged to One Direction’s Liam Payne

Maya Henry and Liam Payne of One Direction are no longer engaged, according to TMZ.

Payne, 27, went on The Diary of a CEO podcast and fessed up to being single. He told podcast host Steven Bartlett that he’s “not being very good at relationships” and cited a need to work on himself “before I put myself onto somebody else.”

The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 but didn’t make it official on social media until September 2019.

People reported last August that Henry, 20, was spotted out in London with a large diamond ring on that special finger and a representative for Payne confirmed that the pair were engaged.

Henry is known for being a model and is the daughter of prominent Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry.

She has appeared in modeling campaigns and music videos like “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X.

Henry has been active on her Instagram account recently but has not addressed the breakup.

