‘On Your Feet! The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’ premiering at the Woodlawn Theatre

San Antonio – This Friday the Woodlawn Theatre will welcome back audiences more than a year after the scheduled premiere of “On Your Feet! The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”.

Miguel Ochoa, who plays Emilio Estefan remembers “Last year, at this time, we got a phone call on Monday morning and they said we can’t go back to the theater anymore, so for us to be able to be here now is awesome we’re super excited to have everybody here.”

The theater describes the show as ”A celebration of greatest hits that will have audiences dancing in the aisles. Featuring “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more, ON YOUR FEET! is a portrait of a legendary artist that reveals fierce determination and visionary creativity matched with the exhilarating energy of the Miami Sound Machine.”

The show runs from June 25th to July 18th. For more information about the performances and to buy tickets click here.

For a list of COVID-19 protocols that theater has implemented click here.