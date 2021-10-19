Sammy Hagar & The Circle to rock the Aztec Theater in December

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar announced plans Tuesday for a four-concert tour of Texas with his supergroup, The Circle, featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson. Photo Credit: Leah Steiger

SAN ANTONIO – Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar announced plans Tuesday for a four-concert tour of Texas with his supergroup, The Circle, featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson.

“A Toast To Texas” tour kicks off Friday, Dec. 3 in Fort Worth with stops at the Aztec Theater in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 4. The band will also perform in Austin on Monday, Dec. 6 and wraps up in Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Hagar’s “A Toast To Texas” tour is presented by Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Hagar’s first line of canned sparkling rum cocktails, which are launching in the Lone Star State in step with the shows.

“We chose cool, smaller venues on this tour so we could throw a party like we do in Cabo,” Hagar said. “It’s about the whole experience, fans can sample my new Beach Bar Cocktail Co. sparkling rum cocktails, along with some Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum, while listening to The Circle jam. We’ll be back next summer with the big rock shows, this is a party we’re throwing just for Texas.”

