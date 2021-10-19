Impractical Joker Sal Vulcano to perform in San Antonio in December

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Sal Vulcano attends "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" A Conversation With The Tenderloins at 92nd Street Y on February 20, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Funnyman Sal Vulcano is coming to San Antonio to perform this winter.

Vulcano, who gained fame as one of the four members of the Impractical Jokers, will be at the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 27.

In addition to his truTV show, Vulcano also hosts a podcast with fellow joker Brian Quinn called, “What Say You?”

Joining Vulcano on stage will be fellow comedian Chris Distefano, who had a standup special on Comedy Central in 2019 called “Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist.”

Distefano also hosts the weekly comedy series “Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano” on Comedy Central.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 and will start at $54.50.

The Majestic Theatre is located in downtown San Antonio at 224 E. Houston Street.