The Weeknd cancels San Antonio show, entire tour because he wants ‘something bigger and special’

FILE - The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

SAN ANTONIO – The “Starboy” is putting his international arena tour on hold, again, this time due to a creative revamp instead of COVID-19.

The Weeknd announced on social media Monday that he decided to put off his “After Hours” tour, which was slated to stop in San Antonio in April, for “something bigger and special.”

He cited “constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows” as factors in the decision, and added that his creative vision “requires stadiums.”

Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021

The tour will restart in the summer of 2022, the singer tweeted. It originally had a San Antonio show scheduled for Aug. 19, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to move to April 20, 2022.

The tour was rescheduled three times, according to Billboard.

Now, it is unclear if the “Blinding Lights” singer will give the Alamo City a date when it restarts.

Ticketholders will be automatically refunded, and they will get the first chance to purchase tickets for the new dates when they go on sale.

The expanded “After Hours til Dawn” tour will visit North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.