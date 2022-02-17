‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 will be split in two; show will end with Season 5, Netflix announces

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson, Carmen Cuba, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and David Harbour attend the New York Screening of "Stranger Things" Season 3 at DGA Theater on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

In just a little over three months, we can finally make our return into the Upside Down.

Despite a lengthy delay due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Stranger Things” is officially making its return for Season 4 on Netflix, the streaming platform announced Thursday afternoon.

The long wait seems to have been well worth it, as Netflix said it will be the “most intense” season to date and will be twice as long as Season three.

In fact, the new season will be so jam-packed that it’ll be shown in two volumes, both releasing at different times. Volume 1 will debut on May 27, and Volume 2 will follow quickly behind just five weeks later, on July 1, according to show creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

“Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” the Duffer brothers said in an Instagram post. “It’s bigger than ever... it’s also the beginning of the end.”

The Season 4 announcement wasn’t without some bittersweet news as well. According to the Duffer brothers, the show will come to an end after Season 5.

“... We hope you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension, known only as the Upside Down,” the Duffer brothers added.

“Stranger Things” premiered in 2016, and delves into the tale of “a young boy who vanishes, a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl,” according to Netflix.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo. You can rewatch some of its previous episodes, or tune in to the new season when it debuts here.

