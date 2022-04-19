Watch: Johnny Depp to take stand in defamation trial against Amber Heard

This combination of photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard inside the courtroom for Depps libel suit against Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. Depp has accused Heard of indirectly defaming him in a 2018 opinion piece that she wrote for The Washington Post. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

Actor Johnny Depp is expected to take the stand on Tuesday during his defamation trial against Amber Heard, according to media reports.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has accused Heard, his ex-wife, of indirectly defaming him in a 2018 opinion piece that she wrote for The Washington Post. Heard refers to herself in the article as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The piece doesn’t name Depp. But his attorneys argue that it clearly references a restraining order that Heard sought in May 2016, right after Depp told her he wanted a divorce.

Depp denies abusing Heard, but Heard's lawyers say evidence will prove that he did. The actor's denials, they argue, lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out and failing to remember anything he did.

Heard is also expected to testify at the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, scheduled for six weeks, along with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.