Judas Priest to make tour stop at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy metal legends Judas Priest will stop in San Antonio for two nights of concerts at the Tech Port Arena in November.

The band will play at the arena on Nov. 22 and 23 during its 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour. Queensryche will open for the band both nights.

The tour comes in the same year that the band will be given the award for musical excellence by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Ticket pre-sale goes from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Ticket sales for Tobin Members begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Ticket sales will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849. Ticket prices start at $34.50.

Judas Priest formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England and is known for hits throughout the next two decades including “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” “Breaking the Law,” “Turbo Lover,” and “Living After Midnight,” and many others.

San Antonio is the band’s first Texas stop on the tour, but from here they will also make stops in Dallas, Corpus Christi, Edinburg and Houston to finish out November.

