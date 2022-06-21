100º

Judas Priest to make tour stop at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio

The heavy metal band is scheduled to play November 22 and 23

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy metal legends Judas Priest will stop in San Antonio for two nights of concerts at the Tech Port Arena in November.

The band will play at the arena on Nov. 22 and 23 during its 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour. Queensryche will open for the band both nights.

The tour comes in the same year that the band will be given the award for musical excellence by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Ticket pre-sale goes from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Ticket sales for Tobin Members begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Ticket sales will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849. Ticket prices start at $34.50.

Judas Priest formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England and is known for hits throughout the next two decades including “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming,” “Breaking the Law,” “Turbo Lover,” and “Living After Midnight,” and many others.

San Antonio is the band’s first Texas stop on the tour, but from here they will also make stops in Dallas, Corpus Christi, Edinburg and Houston to finish out November.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

