Reagan High School graduate gets golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

NEISD graduate Dawson Wayne (Rice) got a golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning for the American Idol judges on season 21.

SAN ANTONIO – A Reagan High School graduate is “Going to Hollywood!”

American Idol judges gave a golden ticket to Dawson Rice who’s using the stage name Dawson Wayne on the television singing competition.

If you missed his audition, you’re not alone. His audition did not air.

But, his mom confirmed to KSAT that he made it to Hollywood and we can watch his round 1 performance on April 2.

NEISD graduate Dawson Wayne (Rice) got a golden ticket to Hollywood after auditioning for the American Idol judges on season 21. (America Idol)

Wayne beat out thousands of hopefuls who auditioned via Zoom for a spot to sing in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

He auditioned in Nashville and was among the approximately 150 people to get a golden ticket.

“We hope you will watch with us and cheer Dawson on,” said Jana Rice, Wayne’s mother.

From there, we’ll have to find out with the rest of America whether he makes it to the top 24.

The top 24 will be cut down to 16 and then to 12.

The top 12 compete on the live shows.

According to NEISD, Wayne graduated from Reagan in 2020.

As a Rattler, he was pit captain and drum major for the marching band. He participated in Soundsations and Chamber Choir and performed on-stage in “Hello Dolly” and “Titanic.”

For his performance in “Titanic,” he won a $4,000 scholarship in the Best Male Lead in a High School Musical Competition category at the Joci Awards.

He is now a student at Brigham Young University.

“He wants to give a very special thank you to everyone involved in the Reagan HS Fine Arts program,” NEISD said in a Facebook post. “He says they played an essential role in his journey.”

“American Idol” airs on ABC at 7 p.m. on Sundays.