Public Theater producing classic musical ‘The Pajama Game’

San Antonio – The Broadway musical “The Pajama Gama” is now playing at The Public Theater of San Antonio.

According to the theater, “The production focuses on a garment worker’s union in Iowa, negotiating a raise for its members...New lovers find themselves on opposite sides of the labor dispute throughout the negotiations. As a strike looms, everyone is fighting passionately for what they believe in: in work and in love.”

The Public Theater's cast of "The Pajama Game" (KSAT 2023)

The show is currently running until April 23. For more info and to buy tickets, click here.