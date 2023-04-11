Public Theater producing classic musical ‘The Pajama Game’

San Antonio – The Broadway musical “The Pajama Gama” is now playing at The Public Theater of San Antonio.
According to the theater, “The production focuses on a garment worker’s union in Iowa, negotiating a raise for its members...New lovers find themselves on opposite sides of the labor dispute throughout the negotiations. As a strike looms, everyone is fighting passionately for what they believe in: in work and in love.”
The show is currently running until April 23. For more info and to buy tickets, click here.