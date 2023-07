The Beach Boys perform during the 27th National Memorial Day Concert Rehearsals on May 28, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

SAN ANTONIO – The Beach Boys are getting around to San Antonio this September.

The Majestic Theatre announced Wednesday that The Beach Boys will play at the venue at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The presale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday at majesticempire.com.

Not eligible for presale? “Don’t Worry Baby,” the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets are priced at $104.50, $84.50, $74.50 and $54.50. Click here for more information.

Read also: