‘Sad day for country music’: Singers, bands react to death of Toby Keith

The country music community is mourning the loss of singer Toby Keith, who died on Monday at the age of 62.
Keith, known for “Beer for My Horses” and “Red Solo Cup,” had battled stomach cancer. He died peacefully and surrounded by family, according to a statement.
As news about his death broke overnight, singers, politicians and outlets expressed their condolences in social media posts, calling Keith a legend and a trailblazer.
“CMT is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the network posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning.
On X, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said, “America lost a legend today.”
Keith lived in Oklahoma and worked as a roughneck in the oilfields there before he launched his music career in the 1990s.
He released his platinum debut record “Toby Keith,” in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” his breakout hit, was played 3 million times on radio stations, making it the most-played country song of the 1990s.
Post 9/11, he was known for his overt patriotism on songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “American Soldier.”
Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “My List” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.
Among the reactions online, singer Dustin Lynch said Keith “inspired me and the next generation of cowboys,” and John Rich said Keith was “a first class singer/songwriter.”
Here are some of the reactions to Keith’s passing:
Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024
Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 6, 2024
Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it.— Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 6, 2024
Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace. pic.twitter.com/TJB5dUy67K— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 6, 2024
too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024
rest in peace friend we love you
Very low this morning. @tobykeith is treasured in this family and will certainly be missed. I know he was a believer and is with the Almighty. Much love to his family. You’re in our prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MA0POxlDbO— Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) February 6, 2024
thank you @tobykeith, you inspired me and the next generation of cowboys we’ll ride on with you and make sure our flag flies high pic.twitter.com/NuCSt7EWBz— Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 6, 2024
Remembering Toby Keith. ❤️— Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) February 6, 2024
Rest easy Toby Keith 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xGdXlS8mrS— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2024
RIP Toby Keith- Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is. 🙏— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) February 6, 2024
America lost a legend today. Toby Keith helped make Oklahoma the coolest place in the nation.— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) February 6, 2024
His legacy will forever be in the hearts of Oklahomans and fans around the world— I know his spirit will live on.
