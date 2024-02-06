‘Sad day for country music’: Singers, bands react to death of Toby Keith

FILE - Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. Keith, the Country music singer-songwriter has died. A statement posted on his website says Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by his family. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

The country music community is mourning the loss of singer Toby Keith, who died on Monday at the age of 62.

Keith, known for “Beer for My Horses” and “Red Solo Cup,” had battled stomach cancer. He died peacefully and surrounded by family, according to a statement.

As news about his death broke overnight, singers, politicians and outlets expressed their condolences in social media posts, calling Keith a legend and a trailblazer.

“CMT is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the network posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

CMT is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PQm8VedKK6 — CMT (@CMT) February 6, 2024

On X, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said, “America lost a legend today.”

Keith lived in Oklahoma and worked as a roughneck in the oilfields there before he launched his music career in the 1990s.

He released his platinum debut record “Toby Keith,” in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” his breakout hit, was played 3 million times on radio stations, making it the most-played country song of the 1990s.

Post 9/11, he was known for his overt patriotism on songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “American Soldier.”

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “My List” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

Among the reactions online, singer Dustin Lynch said Keith “inspired me and the next generation of cowboys,” and John Rich said Keith was “a first class singer/songwriter.”

Here are some of the reactions to Keith’s passing:

Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024

Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 6, 2024

Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace. pic.twitter.com/TJB5dUy67K — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 6, 2024

too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear

rest in peace friend we love you — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024

Very low this morning. @tobykeith is treasured in this family and will certainly be missed. I know he was a believer and is with the Almighty. Much love to his family. You’re in our prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MA0POxlDbO — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) February 6, 2024

thank you @tobykeith, you inspired me and the next generation of cowboys we’ll ride on with you and make sure our flag flies high pic.twitter.com/NuCSt7EWBz — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) February 6, 2024

Remembering Toby Keith. ❤️



Forever a part of the #OUFamily. pic.twitter.com/jMJM6DDYhg — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) February 6, 2024

Rest easy Toby Keith 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xGdXlS8mrS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2024

RIP Toby Keith- Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is. 🙏 — Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) February 6, 2024