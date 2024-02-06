58º
‘Sad day for country music’: Singers, bands react to death of Toby Keith

Keith died Monday after battle with stomach cancer

FILE - Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. Keith, the Country music singer-songwriter has died. A statement posted on his website says Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by his family. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) (Greg Allen, 2019 Invision)

The country music community is mourning the loss of singer Toby Keith, who died on Monday at the age of 62.

Keith, known for “Beer for My Horses” and “Red Solo Cup,” had battled stomach cancer. He died peacefully and surrounded by family, according to a statement.

As news about his death broke overnight, singers, politicians and outlets expressed their condolences in social media posts, calling Keith a legend and a trailblazer.

“CMT is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of country legend Toby Keith. Our hearts go out to his wife, Tricia, his children, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the network posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

On X, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said, “America lost a legend today.”

Keith lived in Oklahoma and worked as a roughneck in the oilfields there before he launched his music career in the 1990s.

He released his platinum debut record “Toby Keith,” in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” his breakout hit, was played 3 million times on radio stations, making it the most-played country song of the 1990s.

Post 9/11, he was known for his overt patriotism on songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” and “American Soldier.”

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “My List” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

Among the reactions online, singer Dustin Lynch said Keith “inspired me and the next generation of cowboys,” and John Rich said Keith was “a first class singer/songwriter.”

Here are some of the reactions to Keith’s passing:

