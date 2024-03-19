Grupo Firme announces San Antonio concert, will kick off nationwide tour at Frost Bank Center

Grupo Firme performs during Sueños Festival at Grant Park on May 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Grupo Firme has announced it is bringing “La Ultima Peda Tour” to San Antonio.

The popular Mexican band will perform at Frost Bank Center on Friday, May 10.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22 at FrostBankCenter.com and on Ticketmaster.com. For presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Latin” genre. VIP packages will also be available.

“Grupo Firme concerts are full-blown singalongs. The audience transforms into a massive chorus, voices harmonizing with the band on every lyric,” a news release from the venue states.

“La Ultima Peda Tour,” produced by Live Nation, kicks off in the Alamo City.

Here’s a list of the band’s Texas stops:

May 10: San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

May 18: Laredo, Sames Auto Arena

May 25: Houston, Toyota Center

Aug. 2: Austin, Moody Center

Aug. 10: Edinburg, Bert Ogden Arena

Aug. 17: El Paso, UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 26: Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

The tour ends on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.