89º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

Celebrate Make Music Day with a free festival in San Antonio

Friday, June 21 is Make Music Day

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Downtown, Music, Live Music, Things To Do
Live music in downtown San Antonio. (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

SAN ANTONIO – Make Music Day is Friday, June 21, and the City of San Antonio will celebrate with a free, family-friendly festival downtown.

The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. on June 21 at Texas Public Radio headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is cohosting the event.

Recommended Videos

The local artists performing include 16 the Olympus, Andria Rose, Apollo Black, Combo Cosmico, Gavin Gonzalez, George Mendoza, Harvey McLaughlin, Pop Pistol, Scripts, Sierra Lyn Brown, The 501s, Wally Robles and Zo G.

People will also be able to make their own music with drum circles, a sing-along, karaoke and more.

“Make Music Day will give all of our residents and visitors a chance to experience the city’s diverse musical riches in a free and accessible way,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said in a news release. “This event is all about coming together and making or enjoying music, and we encourage everyone in our community to join us.”

TPR will also hold its Summer Night City series every Thursday in June and July.

Summer Night City events include live music, mariachis, vinyl DJs, food trucks, photo-ops, artists and vendors at the TPR headquarters.

The events are free from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and open to the public on the following days:

  • June 6
  • June 13
  • June 20
  • June 27
  • July 4
  • July 11
  • July 18
  • July 25

Click here for more information.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos