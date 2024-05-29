Celebrate Make Music Day with a free festival in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Make Music Day is Friday, June 21, and the City of San Antonio will celebrate with a free, family-friendly festival downtown.

The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. on June 21 at Texas Public Radio headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St. The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is cohosting the event.

Recommended Videos

The local artists performing include 16 the Olympus, Andria Rose, Apollo Black, Combo Cosmico, Gavin Gonzalez, George Mendoza, Harvey McLaughlin, Pop Pistol, Scripts, Sierra Lyn Brown, The 501s, Wally Robles and Zo G.

People will also be able to make their own music with drum circles, a sing-along, karaoke and more.

“Make Music Day will give all of our residents and visitors a chance to experience the city’s diverse musical riches in a free and accessible way,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said in a news release. “This event is all about coming together and making or enjoying music, and we encourage everyone in our community to join us.”

TPR will also hold its Summer Night City series every Thursday in June and July.

Summer Night City events include live music, mariachis, vinyl DJs, food trucks, photo-ops, artists and vendors at the TPR headquarters.

The events are free from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and open to the public on the following days:

June 6

June 13

June 20

June 27

July 4

July 11

July 18

July 25

Click here for more information.

Find events, festivals and hidden gems in San Antonio and surrounding areas. Email Address Sign up.

Read also: