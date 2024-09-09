Comedian, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Frost Bank Center in January

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his “Artificial Intelligence Tour” to the Frost Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his “Artificial Intelligence Tour” to San Antonio with a show at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

For more than 15 years, Dunham and his delightfully irreverent cohorts — Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist — have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple blockbuster tours. And now, the Texas native and the little guys in his suitcase are heading out on their much claimed, “Artificial Intelligence Tour.”

Dunham has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world, with over 11 million followers on Facebook and over 3 million YouTube subscribers, amassing well over a billion and a half views, according to a news release. His standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central have led to record-breaking viewership.

General tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.