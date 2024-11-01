'Scandal' cast will reunite for online script reading for hurricane relief in western North Carolina

FILE - Actress Bellamy Young, from left, actor Tony Goldwyn, and actress Kerry Washington arrive at the Disney/ABC 2013 Summer TCA Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday, Aug. 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

The cast of ABC's hit political drama “Scandal” may need to brush up on their snappy, speedy delivery known as “Scandal-pace," because they're reuniting for a good cause. Its stars including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young will take part in a live virtual script reading on Nov. 17 to raise money for hurricane relief in western North Carolina.

Beginning Friday, fans can go online and donate to reserve a spot for the online reading. Proceeds will benefit United Way of North Carolina. Everyone who donates will be able to take part in a virtual pre-event with the cast and Shonda Rhimes will give an introduction.

Additional guest stars will also be announced. The online fundraising platform Prizeo is also holding a contest where one person who donates online via their site will be selected to read a role from the script with the actors. The winner should not worry about the “Scandal”-pace, assured Young over Zoom.

“Whomever the lucky reader is can read at whatever pace they want," she said.

Young, who played Mellie Young, the first lady and later Republican presidential nominee on “Scandal,” was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina. She came up with the idea for the effort with a friend and took it to her fellow “Scandal” actors, who all jumped on board. Young said this is the first script reading the cast has all done together since the show ended after seven seasons in 2018.

Which episode they will be reading has not been announced yet.

Young said it's “been devastating” to see so many parts of her hometown badly damaged by Hurricane Helene, which ravaged western North Carolina one month ago.

“We spoke to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and so much needs to be rebuilt,” said Young. The state estimates recovery and rebuilding will cost $53 billion, as much of the infrastructure has been destroyed. More than 100,000 residents who use city water remain under an indefinite boil water advisory.

Young says she's not surprised that her former co-stars all agreed to take part, and she's certain the fans of the show, known as gladiators, will also want to join in. Now living in New York, Young is “stopped all the time” to talk about “Scandal.” “I just spoke to someone on 53rd Street,” she said Thursday.

Helene was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.