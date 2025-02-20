SAG Awards presenters will include Grande, Chalamet, Erivo and Yeoh

Ariana Grande poses for photographers upon arrival at the 78th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES – Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Mikey Madison and other stars of the top Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominees will be among the presenters at Sunday's ceremony.

Organizers announced Thursday presenters will also include “Wicked” co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Bowen Yang. The musical is the leading nominee at the show, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

Chalamet is nominated for his performance as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” Gomez is part of the nominated ensemble for “Emilia Pérez” and Madison is nominated for best female actor in a film role and as part of the “Anora” ensemble.

Previous SAG Award winners Lily Gladstone, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis will also present awards during the show, which honors the top performances in film and television.

This year's SAG Awards come a week before the Oscars, but won't influence the results since voting for that show has has ended. Sunday's winners are chosen by fellow actors, which have made the show a reliable bellwether for who will claim Oscar trophies on March 2.

Harrison Ford, a nominee for the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking," will also be a presenter.

Among the other presenters announced Thursday are: Colin Farrell, David Duchovny, Elle Fanning, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Millie Bobby Brown, Sergio Castellitto and “Anora” breakout Yura Borisov.

The 31st annual SAG Awards will be presented from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday.