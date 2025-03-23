Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free

Entertainment

Netflix documentary about Missouri tornado revisits one of the deadliest twisters in the US

Heather Hollingsworth

Associated Press

Tags: environment, Barack Obama, Entertainment, Mark Norton, Climate, Joe Biden, Jim Riscoe, Will Norton, Kerry Sachetta, U.S. news
1 / 18
FILE- In this May 22, 2011 file photo, emergency personnel walk through a severely damaged neighborhood after a tornado hit Joplin, Mo. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE- Florene Renfro, 85, breaks down as she goes through her damaged home Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Joplin , Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE- In this May 23, 2019 file photo, tornado damage is seen in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE- A woman makes her way into the damaged main entrance of Joplin High School in Joplin, Mo., Tuesday, May 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE- Emergency workers wait for a medical team after finding a body in a tornado ravaged car in Joplin, Mo., Monday, May 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- A bathtub lies among Tornado debris in Joplin, Mo., Monday, May 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- In this May 22, 2011 file photo, a man carries a young girl who was rescued after a tornado hit Joplin, Mo. (AP Photo/Mike Gullett, File)
FILE- This aerial photograph shows a neighborhood destroyed by a powerful tornado in Joplin, Mo. Tuesday, May 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- Bruce Hawkins, sitting, and his stepson James Hurst take a break from clean up at his moderately damaged home in a heavily devastated Joplin neighborhood Wednesday, May 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- Nurse Danielle Sipi of Jefferson City, Mo., shines a flashlight into the crawlspace of a home in Duquesne, Mo., Wednesday, May 25, 2011, as part of a line search for overlooked storm victims. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE- In this May 24, 2011 file photo, a destroyed neighborhood is seen in Joplin, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- In this May 25, 2011 file photo, Beverly Winans hugs her daughter Debbie Surlin while salvaging items from Winans' devastated home in Joplin, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)
FILE- A cross stands atop a church that was severely damaged by a tornado in Joplin, Mo., as a severe storm passes overhead Monday, May 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- Cars litter the parking lot at the damaged St. John's Regional Medical Center in Joplin, Mo., Monday, May 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- An evacuee sleeps on a cot at a temporary American Red Cross shelter at the Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Mo., Monday, May 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE- A destroyed neighborhood is seen in Joplin, Mo. Tuesday, May 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- An emergency worker searches a Walmart store that was severely damaged by a tornado in Joplin, Mo., Sunday, May 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE- A rescue worker walks past debris at Joplin High School, which was severely damaged by a tornado in Joplin, Mo., Monday, May 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE- In this May 22, 2011 file photo, emergency personnel walk through a severely damaged neighborhood after a tornado hit Joplin, Mo. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

The horror of the Joplin tornado is the subject of a new documentary film, released nearly 14 years after the twister struck Missouri with cataclysmic force, ripping into a hospital, destroying neighborhoods and killing around 160.

“You see pictures of World War II, the devastation and all that with the bombing,” Kerry Sachetta, then the Joplin High School principal, told The Associated Press on the evening of May 22, 2011, after the school was destroyed.

Recommended Videos

“That’s really what it looked like," Sachetta said.

As he spoke on that dreadful night, fires from gas leaks burned across town. The EF-5 twister, then the single deadliest in six decades, packed winds of 200 mph (320 kph). At times, it was nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) wide. Left in its wake was a hellscape of cars crushed like soda cans and shaken residents roaming streets in search of missing family members. About 7,500 homes were damaged or destroyed.

“The Twister: Caught in the Storm” was released last week by Netflix following a recent spate of deadly storms that have unleashed tornadoes, blinding dust storms and wildfires.

Hospital became a disaster zone

Some of the most startling damage in Joplin was at St. John’s Regional Medical Center, where staff had only moments to hustle patients into the hallway before the 367-bed hospital was knocked off its foundation.

Flying debris blew out windows and disabled the hospitals' exposed generators, causing ventilators to stop working. The winds also scattered X-rays and medical records around 75 miles (121 kilometers) away.

Five patients and one visitor died in the immediate aftermath. And other patients later died of injuries they suffered in the storm.

On the morning after the storm, Dr. Jim Riscoe told the AP that some members of his emergency room staff showed up after the tornado with injuries of their own but worked through the night anyway.

“It’s a testimony to the human spirit,” Riscoe said, comparing the scene to a nuclear disaster. “Cars had been thrown like playing cards. Power lines were sparking. I couldn’t believe it.”

The building was so badly damaged it had to be razed the following year.

Recent grads and nursing home residents among the dead

The deaths from the storm were so numerous that a makeshift morgue was set up next to a football stadium in Joplin. Hundreds of others were injured in the city of 53,000.

Among the dead was 18-year-old Will Norton who was headed home from his high school graduation when he was sucked out of his family’s SUV through the sunroof. His father desperately held on to his legs. Norton’s body was found five days later in a nearby pond.

In the following years, his family kept his room as it was: an open pack of chewing gum, his trademark mismatched socks, his computer and the green screen that helped earn him a YouTube following for his travel chronicles.

“It’s a little comfort to go in there, go back in time and remember how it was,” his father, Mark Norton, said close to the five-year anniversary.

Around a dozen died in a single nursing home after the tornado tossed four vehicles, including a full-size van, into the building. Those who survived were scattered to nursing homes in four states, their records and medications blown away. Widespread phone outages then complicated efforts to locate the residents, some of whom had dementia.

Officials still disgree about the final death toll. The federal storm center says 158 died while local officials count the deaths of three additional people, including a person struck by lightning after the tornado blew through the city.

Schools were devastated but persisted

The tornado forced school officials to end the spring term nine days early. Six school buildings were destroyed, including the high school. Seven other buildings were badly damaged.

The district scrambled to rebuild with federal funds, donations, insurance money and a $62 million bond, cobbling together a hodgepodge of temporary locations while construction was underway. Seniors and juniors took classes in a converted big-box store in a shopping mall, while freshmen and sophomores went to school in a building across town.

Then-President Barack Obama was the commencement speaker during the high school's 2012 commencement and then-Vice President Joe Biden attended the 2014 dedication of the new high school, calling the community the “heart and soul of America.”

The dedication included two live eagles, the school’s mascot. During the first home football game after the tornado, a single eagle flew over the football field and became a symbol signifying that the students, like the bird who returns to the same nesting spot each year, would come home again.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS