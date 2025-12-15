All I want for Christmas is the Olympics. Mariah Carey to perform at Milan Cortina opening ceremony FILE - Mariah Carey accepts the ultimate icon award during the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) FILE - Mariah Carey performs during the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
MILAN – Mariah Carey is going to add some American pop-star pedigree to the opening ceremony for the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
The local organizing committee announced on Monday that the 56-year-old Carey — the
“All I Want for Christmas is You” singer — is the first international star named to perform in the Feb. 6 ceremony at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium.
“Ci vediamo a Milano” — ‘See you in Milan’ —
Carey said on Instagram.
“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the committee said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.”
The Games will be spread over northern Italy, and simultaneous but smaller opening ceremonies are to be held in three mountain clusters as well.
Internationally acclaimed ballet star
Roberto Bolle will headline the closing ceremony, which is slated for Verona’s ancient Roman Arena on Feb. 22.
