Michele Singer Reiner, photographer who influenced 1980s rom-com's happy end, dies

ADDITION ADDS MAIDEN NAME: FILE - Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner arrive on the red carpet at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Dec. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

LOS ANGELES – Michele Singer Reiner, a photographer and producer who inspired the happy conclusion in the 1980s romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally…,” has died.

Reiner and her husband, director Rob Reiner, were found dead Sunday at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside. The Reiners’ 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was being held Monday in connection with their deaths.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer met while he was filming “When Harry Met Sally...” and he told The Guardian in 2018 that influenced his decision to change the ending of the movie to a happier one.

“Originally, Harry and Sally didn’t get together. But then I met Michele and I thought: OK, I see how this works,” he said.

He told The New York Times in 1989 that the cinematographer on the film, Barry Sonnenfeld, predicted he would marry her. She visited the set with Sonnenfeld’s then-fiancee, during a scene when the characters were having an argument, Rob Reiner said.

“I look over and I see this girl, and whoo! I was attracted immediately,” he said. “I wormed my way into their lunch. But that’s what he said to me: ‘You’re going to marry her.’ And one thing led to another and here we are.”

They married in 1989 and had three children: Nick, Jake and Romy.

Michele Singer Reiner was a producer for “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” “God & Country,” “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” and “Shock and Awe,” according to IMDB. Earlier in her career, she photographed the cover image of Donald Trump for his 1987 bestseller “The Art of the Deal.”