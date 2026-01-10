Skip to main content
Entertainment

Washington National Opera bows out of Kennedy Center

Lou Kesten

Associated Press

New signage, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, is unveiled on the Kennedy Center, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – The Washington National Opera announced Friday that it had decided to end its arrangement with the Kennedy Center in the nation's capital, though it said it was hoping for an “amicable transition.”

“To ensure fiscal prudence and fulfill its obligations for a balanced budget, the WNO will reduce its spring season and relocate performances to new venues,” the Opera said in a statement.

It said the decision stemmed from the Center’s new business model, which “requires productions to be fully funded in advance — a requirement incompatible with opera operations.”

Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi told The New York Times, “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with the WNO due to a financially challenging relationship.”

Artists ranging from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to rock star Peter Wolf have called off events at the Kennedy Center since President Donald Trump ousted the previous leadership early last year and arranged for himself to head the board of trustees. The board’s decision in December to rebrand the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center led to a new wave of cancellations.

WNO's announcement did not mention Trump.

