'Heated Rivalry' stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to be torchbearers for Winter Olympics
MILAN – The actors co-starring in the hit hockey romance TV series “Heated Rivalry” are set to be among the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame on the way to the Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Games.
the torch relay. The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 6.
the torch relay. The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 6.
The series based off “Game Changers” books has captivated viewers with the fictional story of a Canadian and a Russian hockey player sustaining a decade-long secret relationship.
The first season became the
the No. 1 series on HBO Max. Originally developed for the Canadian streaming service Crave, the show scored a distribution deal with HBO and has already been renewed for a second season, and it will broadcast in Italy beginning next month.
AP Olympics:
https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
