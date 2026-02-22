Winners of the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs

Robert Aramayo poses with the EE rising star award and the award for leading actor for 'I Swear' at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Jessie Buckley, left, and Chloe Zhao pose for photographers upon arrival at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON – Winners of the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday: Film — “One Battle After Another” Recommended Videos British Film — “Hamnet” Director — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” Actor — Robert Aramayo, “I Swear” Actress — Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” Supporting Actor — Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Robert Aramayo Outstanding British Debut — Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies for writing and directing “My Father’s Shadow” Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” Adapted Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” Film Not in the English Language — “Sentimental Value” Musical Score — “Sinners” Cinematography – Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another” Editing – Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another” Production Design — “Frankenstein” Costume Design – Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein” Sound — “F1” Casting — Lauren Evans, “I Swear” Visual Effects — “Avatar: Fire and Ash” Makeup and Hair — “Frankenstein” Animated Film — “Zootropolis 2” (released in the U.S. as “Zootopia 2”) British Short Film — “This is Endometriosis” British Short Animation — “Two Black Boys in Paradise” Children’s and Family Film – “Boong” Documentary – “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” Outstanding British contribution to cinema — Clare Binns, Creative Director of PictureHouse Cinemas BAFTA Fellowship — NBCUniversal Entertainment chairperson Donna Langley

