Attention ice cream lovers: Austin to hold festival devoted to ice cream

If you love ice cream (and who doesn't) this is the event you've been waiting for. The Austin Ice Cream Festival will be serving up more than 1.5 tons of the cold,creamy concoctions.

The festival, taking place June 23, will feature up to 20 ice cream vendors serving samples of their sweet treats. Some of the samplers include Amy's Ice Creams, Bahama Freeze, Casey's New Orleans Snowballs, GoodPop, Ice Scrapers, Moojo, Odd Pop, Shaved Ice Island, Snow Monster, Swoon by H-E-B, Thai Fresh and more.

There are daytime and nighttime events. The daytime event is family friendly and will feature ice cream sampling, ice cream eating contests, activities and live music.

The after-dark event is for adults. Yes, there will be ice cream but there will also be boozy frozen treats in addition to food truck offerings and performances from the festival's headlining musicians.

The festival will take place at Austin's Fiesta Gardens along Lady Bird Lake. Tickets for both the daytime and nighttime events go on sale May 16. For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.

