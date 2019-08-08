FIRST LOOK: World's tallest pendulum ride, Joker, opens at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas unveiled The Joker Carnival of Chaos, the world’s tallest pendulum ride, this week.

Guests are seated in a giant disk that goes 17 stories in the air and reaches speeds up to 75 mph as it whips back and forth.

Guests experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air. The attraction also features Joker funhouse as guests wait to experience the ride.

The attraction is part of an all-new section featuring enhanced attractions, dining, games and shopping.

