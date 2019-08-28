Matthew McConaughey officially a film professor at UT Austin

AUSTIN - That's Professor McConaughey now.

After being a guest instructor at the University of Texas at Austin in the past, actor Matthew McConaughey has been appointed "professor of practice" for the university's Moody College of Communications.

McConaughey has been assisting during a class called Script to Screen. Students are able to watch some of McConaughey's films and get a thorough analysis of each movie from one of its stars.

“He has a passion for teaching, and for all things cinematic, that is palpable, even infectious,” said Noah Isenberg, chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey earned a film degree from UT Austin, so it makes sense why the famous actor would want to give back to students by sharing his expertise in the film world.

The actor has been co-teaching since the fall of 2015, and his students have watched and talked about films like "White Boy Rick," "The Beach Bum" and "Free State of Jones," all films starring McConaughey.

For his new class, McConaughey will be teaching his upcoming film "The Gentlemen" and his movie "Mud."

While we doubt McConaughey will start every class with his iconic catchphrase "Alright, alright, alright," we are jealous of the lucky students who will learn invaluable lessons from such a force in Hollywood.

