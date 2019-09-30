Meet 50 Cent! Rapper to visit San Antonio twice in October during tour of Texas Spec's stores

SAN ANTONIO - Get ready to "party like it's yo birthday" because 50 Cent is coming to the San Antonio area twice in October.

But instead of sipping Bacardi, the rapper is hoping you'll buy his brand of champagne and cognac.

50 Cent is promoting his Texas Takeover tour. He's making appearances at Spec's stores across Texas to promote his Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson VSOP Cognac.

He will stop at the Spec's store in Live Oak on Oct. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He'll be at the Spec's on Bandera Road in San Antonio on Oct. 11.

He is also scheduled to make appearances in Houston, North Spring, Galveston, Katy, Austin, College Station, El Paso, Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas.

130+ Stores, Clubs, Bowling Alleys, Restaurants and Hotels = I'm Coming to Texas Starting This Tuesday for a 3 Week #50TexasTakeover. First Stop Houston, then Austin, College Station, El Paso, San Antonio and then Dallas. Details to follow. #LeCheminDuRoi #BransonCognac #SGWS pic.twitter.com/UaPU6AV7SQ — 50cent (@50cent) September 30, 2019

