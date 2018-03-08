'Coco', 'Minions' headline Schertz's Music & Movies in the Park series

SCHERTZ, Texas - The city of Schertz on Thursday announced that they have chosen the movies and musical performances for their 2018 Music & Movies in the Park series.

The six movies and two concerts will be held throughout the year. Families who attend are invited to bring chairs, umbrellas and blankets to enjoy in the festivities.

The first live music event of the year will be at Pickrell Park on Saturday, March 17 and will be the Celtic music of Ravenmoor. Concessions and additional activities also will be available for children to enjoy.

Here's the list of concerts and movies shown in 2018:

March 17: (Music) Ravenmoor

April 21 (Movie) "Dr Seuss' The Lorax"

May 5 (Music) Mariachi Las Coronelas

June 9 (Movie) Float and Flick featuring "Moana"

July 21 (Movie) Float and Flick featuring "Jaws"

August 4 (Movie) "Minions"

November 2 (Movie) "Coco"

December 8 (Movie) "Santa Buddies"

The Music and Movies in the Park series was first established by the Schertz Parks and Recreation department back in 2016 as an initiative to get the community to come out and enjoy their local parks.

For more information you can go to Schertz.com or follow the city of Schertz on Facebook.

