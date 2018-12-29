Today is national pepper pot day.

But the story behind the soup is what led it to become enshrined in American history.The story dates back to the revolutionary war.The winter of 1777 was brutally cold.

The continental army was fighting for the newly formed country of the United States of America during the revolutionary war. As they were camped at Valley Forge on December 29th, 1777, George Washington asked the army's chef to prepare a meal that would boost their morale and warm them.

The chef rounded up some peppercorn, small bits of meat, tripe and other ingredients and called it pepper pot soup.

The meal was well received -- and it was nicknamed "the soup that won the war."

For an authentic pepper pot soup recipe, you can click here.

And you can share your pepper pot soup dishes on social media by using #NationalPepperPotDay.