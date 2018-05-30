Punk rock band NOFX jokes about Vegas massacre: 'At least they were country fans'

LAS VEGAS - Punk rock band NOFX took the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday and made jokes about the deadly shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in October 2017 during their set.

NOFX was in town playing at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival and had just finished a song when one of the band members said, “You play a song about Muslims, you’re going to get shot.”

Another band member said “That sucked” referring to the deadly shooting that killed 58 concertgoers, followed by, “At least they were country fans and not punk rock fans.”

Vegas authorities determined 851 people were injured during the attack on the country music festival last year, including 422 people who suffered injuries as a direct result of gunfire, according to CNN.

NOFX has yet to release a statement about the incident.

NOFX thought it would be "hilarious" to joke about the October 1 shootings while on stage in Las Vegas. They said "at least they were country fans and not punk rock fans". This is disgusting and callous. We will never support anything involving this band ever again. pic.twitter.com/am3R8QJIE6 — Dave and Mahoney (@DaveAndMahoney) May 30, 2018

