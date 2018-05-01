Regal Cinemas in San Antonio offering $1 movies this summer

A Regal Cinemas movie theater in New York City on Dec. 17, 2015.

SAN ANTONIO - The countdown begins for the start of summer, and parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy during their time off.

Regal Cinemas is offering some help with its Summer Movie Express.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting June 12, all Regal Cinemas will show a family movie for $1.

The San Antonio Regal Theaters participating include: Regal Cielo Vista Theater 18, Regal Live Oak Stadium 18, Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 and Regal Northwoods Stadium 14.

