Leslie Mouton’s Story Continues With One-Year Checkup

A year ago, KSAT 12 News anchor Leslie Mouton found out she had breast cancer.

Over the months, she has shared her surgery, chemotherapy, hair loss and radiation treatments with KSAT viewers.

On the Nightbeat, Mouton takes viewers once again to the hospital for a one-year checkup to make sure she is cancer-free.

Here is her story:

For the second time in my 36 years of life, I had a mammogram.

But this time, instead of checking on a lump I already found, they looked for lumps we cannot feel.

A mammogram is a great way to detect cancer in its earliest stages. An even better way is to follow it with a sonogram, doctors say.

A sonogram can see through dense tissue and can sometimes catch what a mammogram cannot.

Radiologist Dr. Bill Shea compared last year's test with this year's test.

"Here are your old ones from last year, and here are your current ones," Shea said. "They're all essentially negative until we get right into the surgical bed."

The mammograms looked clean. The sonograms, however, did not.

"We see two tiny abnormal foci right next to each other," Shea said.

Shea believed what he found was benign. He said I could either wait three months and test again or:

"The other option would be to put a needle in it and see what it is," Shea said.

Using the sonogram to guide him, Shea deadened the area and entered each spot with a needle.

A thick substance was extracted. Shea said it wasn't cyst-like fluid, so it would have to be tested.

The spots shrunk, which was a good indication that this time, they were the result of surgery and not cancer.

The toxicology report came back negative for cancer and Mouton was been given a clean bill of health.