Most magical proposal of all time? Man ‘tweaks’ Disney movie to include himself, his girlfriend -- and it will make you swoon

Lee Loechler knows his high school sweetheart’s favorite movie is the Disney classic “Sleeping Beauty,” so he took six months to plan and weave a magical marriage proposal into a showing of the flick.

A video posted on YouTube shows Loechler and his now-fiance sitting in the front row as the movie played at a theater.

Loechler had hired illustrator Kayla Coombs to draw his girlfriend and him into the movie.

As the scene approaches, in which the prince goes to kiss a sleeping princess, the scene has been changed.

[Watch the full video below]

The onscreen prince, who resembles Loechler, suddenly pauses to pull out a ring box after the princess awakens.

The character on screen tosses the box and the real-life Loechler catches the box, says a beautiful message and asks his high school sweetheart to marry him.

She turns around to realize everyone in the theater is there for her. And of course, she says yes.

“I popped the question in a theater filled with our friends and family,” Loechler said.

Not only were people in the theater celebrating, but so were the characters on screen.

Talk about a true magical moment.