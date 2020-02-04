77ºF

Blake’s Brainiacs- Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Local class named finalist in nationwide science contest

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Last fall Ignacia Kilgore’s students entered the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest with an invention aimed at stopping the widespread use of petroleum-based plastics. Their invention that turns banana peels into a reusable plastic was named one of the 5 finalist for the state of Texas.

With this win, the girls won $15,000 worth of technology for their school and are now entered into the nationwide competition for a grand prize of $100,000 in technology and classroom supplies and a trip to Washington D.C..

