Blake’s Brainiacs- Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Last fall Ignacia Kilgore’s students entered the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest with an invention aimed at stopping the widespread use of petroleum-based plastics. Their invention that turns banana peels into a reusable plastic was named one of the 5 finalist for the state of Texas.

With this win, the girls won $15,000 worth of technology for their school and are now entered into the nationwide competition for a grand prize of $100,000 in technology and classroom supplies and a trip to Washington D.C..