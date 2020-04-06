SA pizza joint offers easy-to-use pizza kits

SAN ANTONIO – Julian’s Italian Pizzeria is offering curbside pick-up for their customizable pizza kits. The kits are a fun way to make something tasty and get the whole family involved.

Being a parent during quarantine means not only planning delicious meals, but it also means providing entertainment to keep your kids engaged.

This pizza kit is both entertaining and delicious. Boom.

The pizza kit costs $12.95 and includes:

Two 12″ pizza dough balls

Two portions of pizza sauce

Two portions of mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni toppings

The pizza kits are available at all Julian’s Italian Pizzeria locations for curbside pick-up and to-go.

