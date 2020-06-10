Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in San Antonio's Lavaca neighborhood

Visiting Lavaca, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean spot to a juice shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lavaca, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Azuca Nuevo Latina

Photo: don s./Yelp

Topping the list is bar, Latin American and Caribbean spot Azuca Nuevo Latina. Located at 709 S. Alamo St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 362 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business' website, the restaurant aims to "unite the cuisine, service and atmosphere of the Caribbean, Central and Latin America, with all of its glamour and vitality, in one place."

On the menu, look for nearly 20 types of tacos (Jamaican, Venezuelan Ropa Vieja , Cubano), with appetizers and entrees like Mofongo Criollo (mashed plantains), paella and steak churrasco. Check out the full menu here.

2. Bliss

Photo: kathy m./Yelp

Next up is New American spot Bliss, situated at 926 S. Presa St. With 4.5 stars out of 562 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This upscale spot uses ingredients found locally and its menu changes seasonally. In addition to starters like charcuterie and oysters, the menu offers entrees such as braised beef short ribs, sea scallops, sea bass and beef tenderloin. Explore the entire menu here.

3. Southtown Pizzeria

Photo: liz l./Yelp

Italian spot Southtown Pizzeria, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 728 S. Presa St., 4.5 stars out of 34 reviews.

This restaurant aims to recreate the atmosphere of a Tuscan Farmhouse, according to its menu board. Look for Italian favorites like pizza, pasta (lasagne, fettuccine, eggplant parmigiana) as well as chicken and seafood dishes. Yelpers recommend ordering the Italian sausage pizza, the prime rib and spaghetti & meatballs.

4. Squeezers

Photo: lori s./Yelp

Squeezers, a food truck that offers juices and smoothies and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head over to 732 S. Alamo St. to see for yourself.

This spot offers juices, lemonades and meal replacement drinks. Options range from veggie-based green drinks to sweeter fruit blends and classic lemonade blends. Thicker meal-replacement drinks add oatmeal, spinach and beets to the mix. Yelpers rave about the Valley Girl, which combines pineapples, oranges, grapefruits, lemons and limes, as well as the classic Clean Green juice, made with lettuce, celery, kale, apples and cucumbers.

