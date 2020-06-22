San Antonio's 3 best spots to splurge on eyewear and opticians

Looking to sample the best eyewear and opticians around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end eyewear and opticians outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Visionworks

Photo: Visionworks/Yelp

Topping the list is an outpost of the chain Visionworks. Located at 18030 US Highway 281N, Suite 250, the eyewear and opticians and optometrist spot is the highest-rated high-end eyewear and opticians restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

We turned there to learn more about Visionworks.

"Visionworks is a leading provider of eye care services, committed to providing our customers with an excellent shopping experience and high-quality products and services with the best value and selection in the industry," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "All of our stores offer designer and exclusive brand frames, lenses, sunglasses and accessories along with leading technology in vision correction. Our comprehensive service offerings include contact lens dispensing and in-store labs, which provide one-hour service on most prescriptions at many locations."

2. Alamo Eye Care

Photo: hill s./Yelp

Next up is Alamo Eye Care, situated at 1742 N. Loop 1604 East, Suite 117. With four stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, the optometrist and eyewear and opticians spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

We turned there for more about Alamo Eye Care.

"Dr. Frogozo took over Alamo Eye Care from Dr. Davis in 2014 and also established the Contact Lens Institute of San Antonio," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Curious to know more?

"Dr. Melanie Frogozo is an optometrist who is residency trained in the treatment and management of anterior segment disease through medically necessary contact and prosthetic lenses," per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

Concerning signature items, "At Alamo Eye Care, you will not only experience top-notch eye care but you will have the most personal and specifically tailored experience in San Antonio," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. EyeTX

Photo: EyeTX/Yelp

Check out EyeTX, which has earned four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the optometrist and eyewear and opticians spot by heading over to 1205 N. Lp 1604 West.

We turned there for an overview of EyeTX.

"Founded in 1985, EyeTx Vision Centers operates six locations across San Antonio, Texas," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. "EyeTx optometrists are therapeutic and glaucoma certified. They specialize in routine eye care, contact lens and gas permeable fittings, bi-focal contact lens fitting, kerotoconus fittings and ortho-K fittings."

Curious to know more?

"Our dedicated practice manager will ensure you are treated like family," the business writes on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. "From greeting you upon arrival to facilitating your eye exam and then providing the best vision care products to improve your life...we strive to give you the best patient experience possible!"

