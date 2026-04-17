How to look up Bexar County court cases online

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Navigating the court system can feel overwhelming — but finding information about a Bexar County court case doesn’t have to be.

Court records in Bexar County are public, and finding them online can take less time than you think.

Here’s everything you need to know to search for a Bexar County court case from your phone or computer:

Open the Bexar County Justice Information Portal

Click “Smart Search” on the left to search for court records

Enter the case number or search by name (format: last name, first name and middle name)

Scroll to find the case you are looking for and click the case number

The court case page has the entire case summary and includes bond information, assigned court and attorney, date and notes for every hearing and upcoming hearing dates.

Read more court coverage on KSAT’s Open Court page.