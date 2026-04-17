How to look up Bexar County court cases online BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Navigating the court system can feel overwhelming — but finding information about a Bexar County court case doesn’t have to be.
Court records in Bexar County are public, and finding them online can take less time than you think.
Here’s everything you need to know to search for a Bexar County court case from your phone or computer:
Click “Smart Search” on the left to search for court records Enter the case number or search by name (format: last name, first name and middle name) Scroll to find the case you are looking for and click the case number
The court case page has the entire case summary and includes bond information, assigned court and attorney, date and notes for every hearing and upcoming hearing dates.
Read more court coverage on KSAT’s Open Court page.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Erica Hernandez headshot
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.
Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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