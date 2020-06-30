‘Unsolved Mysteries’ is getting a reboot, and it’s bringing new cases to perplex you

Are you a true crime fanatic?

Did you once spend hours watching “Unsolved Mysteries,” speculating what might have actually happened to the victims the show featured? If so, this might just be music to your ears: The show is getting a reboot, and it’s chock-full of brand new cases. And it’s coming to Netflix on Wednesday.

“Unsolved Mysteries” was first broadcast in January 1987 and introduced people everywhere to an audience interactive call-to-action in which viewer tips helped to solve real cases.

Those cases involved homicides, missing people, paranormal encounters, unidentified flying objects, fraud and more.

In the 230 episodes that aired — each of which featured four to five separate cases — more than half of the wanted fugitive cases have been solved as a result of viewer tips, according to an official website about the show.

There have also been families reunited, homicide cases solved and people who have been released from prison after having been found wrongly convicted.

[Read about archived cases by clicking or tapping here.]

With the reboot, 12 new episodes will show everything from the experiences of people who have lived through trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death to a bizarre paranormal encounter. They will each be looked at with a magnifying glass, and viewers once again will be asked to weigh in with any information they might have.

[Watch the trailer below]

These are “real cases of perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters (that) fuel this revival of the iconic documentary series,” the teaser on Netflix says.

The reboot comes from the creators of the original docuseries, producers of “Stranger Things” and others.

Will you be bingeing this one?