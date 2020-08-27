CPS issues high energy demand alert for Aug. 28. What you should do.

SAN ANTONIO – CPS is asking residents in the San Antonio area to reduce their electricity demand for the afternoon of Aug. 28 in an effort to reduce the likelihood of rolling brown- or black-outs.

Read more from CPS below about high-energy demand days and how you can help.

High energy demand days happen a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur 3p.m. and 7p.m. on very hot days.

What to do on high energy demand days:

) requesting you to reduce energy demand during certain hours. Pay attention to messaging from Electric Reliability Council of Texas ( ERCOT requesting you to reduce energy demand during certain hours.

Set thermostats 2° to 3° higher from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home

If home, use fans to feel 4° to 6° cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight & shut off from 3p.m. to 7p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours or the hours specified in the conservation appeal.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Review the energy-saving tips for air conditioning, refrigerator & freezer, washer, dryer & dishwasher, electronics and lighting.

Read even more energy-saving tips below: