CPS Energy issues high energy demand alert for Sept. 1, explains why ACs can’t keep up with extreme heat

SAN ANTONIO – It’s September and while the start of fall is just weeks away, the temperatures definitely still scream summer.

It’s why CPS Energy is expecting another high energy demand day on Tuesday and is asking residents to reduce their electricity demand to avoid rolling brown- or black-outs.

Did you know that your air-conditioning system doesn’t cool efficiently when your thermostat is set more than 20 degrees cooler than the temperature outside?

“Air conditioning systems are not designed for extreme heat. They are made to cool indoor air to about 20 degrees from outdoors,” a CPS Energy Newsroom blog states.

CPS Energy calls it “the 20-degree differential,” saying that while your AC system may work efficiently when temperatures get up to the mid-90s, once temperatures and heat indexes get over 100, your AC compressor has to work extra hard. You’ll notice your system running longer with shorter off-cycle times. That means greater energy use and higher bills for you.

They offered the following tips to better manage your bill and keep your AC from breaking down:

CPS Energy tips for minimizing AC costs. (CPS Energy)

High energy demand days happen a few days each summer when demand for electricity is highest, and they typically occur 3p.m. and 7p.m. on very hot days.

What to do on high energy demand days:

) requesting you to reduce energy demand during certain hours. Pay attention to messaging from Electric Reliability Council of Texas ( ERCOT requesting you to reduce energy demand during certain hours.

Set thermostats 2° to 3° higher from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home

If home, use fans to feel 4° to 6° cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight & shut off from 3p.m. to 7p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours or the hours specified in the conservation appeal.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Review the energy-saving tips for air conditioning, refrigerator & freezer, washer, dryer & dishwasher, electronics and lighting.

Read even more energy-saving tips below: