KSAT Kids Home Science: Egg Drop Challenge

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this awesome at-home demonstration from Sciencebob.com that teaches about inertia and gravity!

So why exactly do you think the egg falls directly down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Egg drop challenge

Here’s what you’ll need:

egg

plastic cup

plastic tray or plate

toilet paper roll (just the cardboard part)

Procedure/Instructions (from ScienceBob.com)

Place the tray centered over the cup

Place the tube on its end in the center of the tray

Place the egg horizontally on the tube

When ready, strike the tray hard enough with your palm to send the tray flying, but not so hard you hit the glass of water. If all goes well, the tray and paper tube will go flying, but the egg will safely drop into the water.

