KSAT Kids Home Science: How to make alien monster eggs

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out how to make “alien monster eggs”, a great Halloween demonstration courtesy of The Kitchen Pantry Scientist.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Making Alien Monster Eggs

Here’s what you’ll need:

see through jar or glass

eggs

vinegar

corn syrup

food coloring

markers (optional)

Note: This activity takes a couple of days to complete. Please plan accordingly.

